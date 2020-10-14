COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

No political folklore

COMMENT

We have come to accept political parties’ efforts to outbid each other in their financial pledges as an element of political folklore, as it were. 

Regrettably, when it comes to foreign policy, the country really does not have the luxury to tolerate similar attitudes – even less so when these are displayed by a leftist opposition which only recently accused the conservatives of having played to voters’ nationalist reflexes to damage it politically. (This week nevertheless, SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras said that extending Greece’s western territorial waters to 12 nautical miles was “the only way forward”).

We are living in historic times and the actions of political parties must be guided by the knowledge that they will be judged by history.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.