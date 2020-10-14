Floods compound woes of Lesvos migrant facility

Calls for upgrades to the migrant facility replacing the destroyed Moria camp on Lesvos are growing louder after it was flooded by heavy rain Tuesday for the second time in just a few days.

Immediate action is deemed imperative given that residents of the Kara Tepe camp are expected to spend the entire winter in this facility, as Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis has set the date for the construction of a new controlled structure for next summer.

To this end, and in the wake of its war of words with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees regarding the suitability of the new camp – as well as over who is to blame for its shortcomings – the Migration Ministry has announced a tender for its upgrade.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the European Commission and a team from the Migration Ministry are expected on the eastern Aegean island today to carry out an inspection.