Former minister and European commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou is being put forward by Greece for the post of secretary-general at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after a meeting with the candidate on Tuesday.

“It is my pleasure that after 60 years our country will run for the OECD leadership for the first time, recommending a worthy Greek, Anna Diamantopoulou, for the post of the OECD secretary-general,” said Mitsotakis.

“Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ decision to propose my name is a great honor and at the same time it constitutes a great responsibility,” said Diamantopoulou, who held various portfolios under PASOK governments.

The announcement launched the Greek candidate’s election campaign, favored by the fact she is from Europe, as the last couple of secretary-generals were from the American continent: outgoing Mexican Angel Gurria and his predecessor, Canadian Donald Johnston.

The OECD has 37 member-states, of which 22 are European Union countries and four are non-EU countries in Europe.