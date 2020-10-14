Turkey to collect first Oruc Reis seismic data on Wednesday, minister says
Turkey will on Wednesday start to obtain seismic data from its Oruc Reis research vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez has said, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.
No more details were immediately available.
The international community has criticized Turkey for unilateral steps in the region that are undercutting efforts to de-escalate tensions with Greece and Cyprus over sea boundaries and drilling rights.