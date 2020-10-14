NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Erdogan says to announce new gas find reserves figure on Oct. 17

TAGS: Turkey, Energy

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will announce a new figure for the gas reserves which the country discovered in the Black Sea when he visits a drill ship there at the weekend.

In August, Erdogan unveiled the discovery of a 320 billion cubic metre (11.3 trillion cubic feet) Black Sea field and he said in a speech that he will reveal an updated reserves number on a visit to the Fatih drill ship on Saturday. [Reuters]

