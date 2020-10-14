NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Erdogan: Turkey will give Greece the ‘answer it deserves’

Turkey will give Greece the “answer it deserves” over the eastearn Mediterranean dispute, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told AKP lawmakers Wednesday, according to an AFP report.

Earlier Wednesday, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the Oruc Reis seismic survey ship has reached the location in the eastern Mediterranean where it will operate and was beginning to take readings.

No more information was immediately available.
 

