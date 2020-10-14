NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Germany doesn't expect EU summit to draft sanctions against Turkey, says source

The European Union is unlikely to launch sanctions against Turkey at its summit starting on Thursday amid a gas dispute in the eastern Mediterranean, a German government source said.

Greece had requested to raise the issue at the two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, the person said in Berlin on Wednesday.

Germany does not expect the EU to change its stance on sanctions against Turkey a mere two weeks after the last summit's decision not to impose punitive measures until further notice.

