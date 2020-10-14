Parliament decided against lifting Varoufakis immunity

A plenary session of Parliament has decided against lifting the immunity of the leader of the MeRA25 party Yanis Varoufakis over his alleged violation of restrictions on movement during the lockdown in April by traveling to the island of Aegina.

Varoufakis had asked for the case to be dismissed as “constitutionally, morally and politically unacceptable,” attributing the charges against him to partisan politics.

He also reiterated that deputies were exempted from the measures to restrict their movements so they could exercise their duties without hindrance, and rejected the allegations of his disobedience.

Out of a total of 293 MPs in the roll-call vote, 282 opposed the waiver of his immunity and 11 voted in favor.