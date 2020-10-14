Farmers’ compensation from flash floods to be distributed next week

The advance payment for farmers affected by the Ianos cyclone last month will begin next week, Minister of Rural Development and Food Makis Voridis said Wednesday.

In an announcement, Voridis said that a legislative initiative will be passed on Monday that will allow the Agricultural Insurance Organization (ELGA) to pay compensation reaching 100% of damages incurred by farmers and livestock breeders.

The Ianos cyclone caused extensive damage to parts of western and central Greece, as well as to islands in the Ionian Sea.