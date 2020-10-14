Thousands of abandoned vehicles removed from Athens center

The Athens Municipality said on Wednesday that more than 2,300 abandoned vehicles have been removed from the streets of the Greek capital over the last year as part of an ongoing effort to free up of public space occupied by cars and motorcycles, which in some cases posed a public health hazard.

More specifically, since September 2019, 1,194 motorcycles/mopeds and 1,126 cars have been removed from the neighborhoods of Athens, freeing up pedestrian and parking space.

“We have already entered the process of closing a big wound that has plagued Athens for decades. The capital needs every inch of free and clean space,” said Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis.