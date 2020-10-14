Metro, ISAP, tram work stoppage called off

Thursday’s work stoppage on lines 1, 2 and 3 of the Athens metro and on the tram has been suspended, the respective workers’ unions decided on Wednesday.

Initially, the unions had announced their participation in today’s 24-hour strike by the Greek civil servants’ union ADEDY with a three-hour work stoppage from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

However, the unions for the metro workers (SELMA), the electric railway (STASY) and the tram (SET) – decided to call off the stoppage after they were given written assurances by the government for the recruitment of new regular and permanent staff, and for the supply of the necessary equipment and spare parts, as well as other actions to be taken to protect the health of passengers and employees.