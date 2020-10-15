If working from home becomes a pattern for the future, it is set to save companies considerable amounts of cash, including on office rental costs.



A recent report by Arinite Health & Safety Consultancy showed that even with just 5% of employees working from home medium-sized enterprises (employing 250 people) in Athens can save 29,264 euros on an annual basis on rental costs.



If the share of employees working from home comes to 20%, the annual savings from office rent would jump to €117,054, as such a development would lead to smaller space requirements. It would also increase the availability of office spaces.