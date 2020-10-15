An important achievementCOMMENT
Online
Wednesday’s ruling on the sentences for the convicted leaders and members of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn by the three-judge Criminal Court of Appeals in Athens was a historic achievement.
It demonstrated that Greek democracy is not unarmed against its enemies and that anyone who tries to undermine it will be punished.
The only thing that remains is for our political system to get the message as well and to stop the divisive exaggerations that weaken democracy’s defenses.