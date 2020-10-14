More infections confirmed in nursing homes, four residents hospitalized

Four elderly residents infected with Covid-19 from the Agios Panteleimonas nursing home in central Athens were transferred to hospitals on Wednesday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA said.

The facility had been placed under lockdown in early October after health authorities confirmed 47 infections.

At the same time, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said it had initiated a track and tracing procedure in another Athenian nursing home in the district of Metaxourgio, where an 87-year-old resident tested positive for the virus.

The woman was transferred to Evangelismos hospital on Tuesday.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection announced that a third nursing home in the northwestern Greek town of Ioannina was placed in lockdown for ten days on Wednesday due to a “confirmed high viral loads.”

The authority did not specify the number of infections. Visits to the facility are banned and only staff will be allowed to enter.