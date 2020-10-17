Reptile Awareness Day | Attica | October 18

[Helene Hoffmann]

The Attica Zoological Park celebrates Reptile Awareness Day by inviting visitors to help the keepers feed the giant tortoises, meet the reptiles at the park and go on an interactive tour that will also highlight how climate change threatens retiles all over the world with the loss of their habitats. The tour starts at 12.30 p.m. at the Giant Tortoise enclosure. To find out more about the park and to book your tickets and package deals, visit atticapark.com.



Attica Zoological Park, Yalou Spata, tel 210.663.4725