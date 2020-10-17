Klampanis & Kontrafouris | Athens | October 18

[George Lizardos]

Two outstanding jazz composers and musicians – Petros Klampanis (double bass) and George Kontrafouris (piano) – join their formidable forces at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (SNFCC) Lighthouse on Sunday at 9 p.m. for a concert that is part of the venue’s Jazz Chronicles series. The program is created especially for the SNFCC and is expected to cover both old and new ground for both artists. For admission details, visit the SNFCC’s website, where the concert will also be streamed live.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org