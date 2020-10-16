Avant-Garde Film Festival | Online | October 16-26

[Sine Olivia Pilipinas]

Rather than being scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions, the Greek Film Archive’s popular annual festival of avant-garde cinema has gone online this year – and it’s free of charge. Running October 16-26 at online.tainiothiki.gr, the 11th Athens Avant-Garde Film Festival comprises 151 shorts and features, special tributes and exciting premieres, such the drama “Genus Pan” by critically acclaimed Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz, competing among another eight entries in the international competition. It will also include screenings of 11 restored landmark films, such as Buster Keaton’s 1923 silent comedy “Our Hospitality,” and spotlights on filmmakers Boris Vian, Andrew Kötting (who will also deliver a masterclass on Sunday at 8 p.m.), Bertrand Mandico and documentarist René Viénet, among others.