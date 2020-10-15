Journalist, commentator Giorgos Delastik dies, aged 68

Prominent leftwing journalist and commentator Giorgos Delastik, who wrote for Kathimerini among other Greek dailies over the course of his lengthy career, died on Thursday morning at the age of 68, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.

Delastik was born in Athens in 1952 and graduated from Patra Polytechnic in 1952 before taking up a career in in journalism in 1979.

Over the course of his career he wrote for Rizospastis, Proti, To Paron, Kathimerini, Eleftheria Larissas and Ethnos, from which he retired in 2015, as well as for the magazine Epikaira, while also appearing on radio and television.

His work took him to many different parts of the world, and he was the author of five books, mainly dealing with international relations and diplomacy.

He joined the Greek Communist Party (KKE) as a students but broke ranks in 1989 to go on and join other communist movements, playing a pivotal role in the ideology’s evolution in Greece and enjoying a reputation as a staunch supporter of its fundamental principles.