Ankara attributes incident with Greek FM’s airplane to ‘technical error’

[InTime News]

The Greek government airplane carrying Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias from Baghdad to Athens was denied clearance for 20 minutes over Turkey on Wednesday evening due to a “technical error,” Ankara has said.

According to diplomatic sources, the explanation came from the Turkish Foreign Ministry in response to a complaint lodged by the Greek Embassy in Ankara at Athens’ behest on Thursday morning.

They also say that Ankara had sought to explain the incident before the complaint was lodged, attributing the incident to a technical error of the Turkish civil aviation services.