Law of the Sea safeguards right to 12 nautical miles, says Russia

The United Nations’ Law of the Sea is the “cornerstone” that determines the status of the world’s seas and safeguards the right to extend territorial waters to 12 nautical miles, Russia said through its embassy in Athens on Thursday.

“The Convention explicitly provides the sovereign right of all states to territorial waters of 12 nautical miles and sets out the principles and ways for defining the EEZ,” the embassy said in a tweet, referring to the exclusive economic zones.

“This also pertain to the Mediterranean,” it added.