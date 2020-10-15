Greece’s Covid-19 death toll continues to rise

[Reuters]

Six more Covid-19 patients have died in Greece in less than 24 hours from the Health Ministry’s last coronavirus bulleting, according to unofficial reports.

All of the six victims were men, with the youngest aged 58 and the oldest 97, local media were reporting on Thursday.

Their deaths come after seven new fatalities were reported by the Health Ministry on Wednesday evening, six the day before that, another seven on Monday and a record 13 on Sunday.

The increase in fatalities is alarming health authorities, as the novel coronavirus has claimed 84 lives since the start of October, compared with the 203 lives lost to the virus from the start of the pandemic until the end of September.