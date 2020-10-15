Ten people remanded over skirmishes with police at Athens rally

[ANA-MPA]

Police in downtown Athens remanded 10 people in custody on Thursday after skirmishes broke out between protesters and riot officers during a student march.

According to the police, the suspects were among a few dozen assailants threw homemade petrol bombs and projectiles at riot officers, while also smashing a tram stop on Syntagma Square.

Riot officers used tear gas and flash bangs against the protesters after the skirmishes broke out at the end of the rally as demonstrators were leaving Syntagma.

The protest rally also included teachers and health workers, who were calling for more hirings and measures to protect them from the coronavirus and to improve working conditions amid the pandemic.