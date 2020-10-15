Turkish provocations to be discussed at EU summit, Greek PM says

Despite not being on the agenda, the issue of Turkish provocations will be discussed at the EU summit in Brussels Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday.

Mitsotakis said he will brief EU leaders on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus where Turkish Cypriot authorities recently reopened a beach in the abandoned town of Varosha in the occupied part of the ethnically-split island.

“Turkey remains consistent in its provocative and aggressive behavior,” Mitsotakis said, while calling EU leaders to uphold the decisions they have already made.