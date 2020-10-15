Random testing in central Athens finds 21 people infected with coronavirus

[Intime News]

Twenty-one people among 496 who were tested for the novel coronavirus by teams of the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) in central Athens were found to be infected, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The free random testing using rapid antigen kits was conducted in the capital’s Victoria square.

Of those infected, seven were Greek nationals, 14 were foreigners (12 men and nine women). Their median age was 27.6 years.