Minister will consider any measure to help disabled commuters

Transport Minister A. Kostas Karamanlis said on Thursday that he is considering the implementation of any measure that can facilitate the daily life of disabled people.



In this context he noted that the ministry has already instituted the issuance of special parking permits to disabled people and members of their families.



He made his remarks during a meeting with the president of the National Confederation of People with Disabilities, Ioannis Vardakastanis, to the discuss measures to ensure the safe movement of people with disabilities and further facilitate their access to all public transport systems, including buses and taxis.