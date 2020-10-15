Lockdown contributed to drop in Greek crime rate

The crime rate dropped in the first nine months of this year compared to the corresponding period in 2019, according to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), which noted that this was in large part due to the lockdown period (March, April and the beginning of May), as well as the restrictive measures in place since then.



More specifically, homicides decreased by 16.67%, robberies by 40.96%, vehicle thefts by 26.47% and burglaries by 25.75%.



ELAS said its services continue to implement integrated policing programs and special actions aimed at further reducing crime.