453 new SARS-CoV-2 cases, 13 deaths confirmed

New SARS-CoV-2 infections reached 453 in the last 24 hours, while the total number rose to 23,947, Greek health authorities announced on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 27 were imported, detected at the country’s entry points.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that 13 patients died raising the overall tally to 482. The median age of the patients who died was 79 years.

Eighty-two patients remained intubated while another 252 have left ICU.