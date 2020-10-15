Mitsotakis meets with heads of Mohegan and GEK Terna

The state has done all it can to promote the casino construction investment at Elliniko, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, and now the ball is in the private sector’s court.



At a meeting between the government and the preferred bidder, the GEK Terna-Mohegan consortium (Inspire Athens), Mitsotakis said, “We made a significant effort to untangle this very complicated issue we inherited” as a government, referring to the entire coastal project.



Mohegan President and CEO Mario Kontomerkos, participating via teleconference along with Mohegan Chairman James Gessner and Μohegan Greece representative Polychronis Griveas, thanked the PM and his ministers “for the speed with which they moved to overcome bureaucratic obstacles and to speed up the investments,” as well as the transparency in the procedures, a government statement said.



These factors will show the world Greece’s attractiveness as a place for investment.



Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis reiterated that the casino project offer, worth 150 million euros, was five times the original bidding price.



The meeting was attended by several ministers, the prime minister’s consultants and Lamda Development and GEK Terna CEOs Odisseas Athanassiou and George Peristeris, respectively.