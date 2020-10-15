Kozani in lockdown due to high virus load

Greek authorities placed the regional unit of Kozani in western Macedonia in lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection said the region is in the “increased threat” level and restrictive measures that will take effect on Friday will last until October 29.

The measures include compulsory use of face masks everywhere, a ban in public and private gatherings, and a ban in travel outside the region.

Furthermore, shops, gyms, courts, restaurants, cinemas, music festivals, museums and archaeological sites will close.

Schools will continue to operate with pupils and teachers wearing masks, while universities will switch to online classes.

