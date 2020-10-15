FM to visit Yerevan on Friday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Armenia on Friday to discuss current developments in Nagorno-Karabakh with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Their talks will also focus on bilateral and regional issues, the Eastern Mediterranean, the cooperation between the two countries in the context of the trilateral cooperation mechanisms, and EU-Armenian relations.

Dendias will then be received by the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

While in Yerevan, the minister visit the Armenian Genocide Museum and lay a wreath at the Memorial to the Victims.