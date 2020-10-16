The telephone data of thousands of Greek citizens have reportedly been stolen in a massive hacking operation that took place from September 1 to 5 through the OTE telecommunications network.

The Athens Court of First Instance has ordered a preliminary probe and asked the cybercrime unit of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) to draft a case file.

Cosmote Mobile Telecommunications said in a statement that a file from the company’s system had been exported without authorization in a cyber attack.

This file included data regarding calls made and received by subscribers on mobile phones and landlines. This data included telephone numbers, the day and time of the call and its duration.

The file also included information on subscriber programs and devices used. It did not contain call or message content, names or addresses, nor passwords or credit card or bank account information.