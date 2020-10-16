Alexandroupoli port woos great interest

Froday’s deadline for expressions of investor interest in the 67% stake in Alexandroupoli Port Authority is expected to see three consortiums entering the race, according to sources.

The first is that of American investment fund BlackSummit Financial with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), whose chief executive Adam Bοehler had a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and members of his cabinet late last month. DFC is also expected to acquire Elefsis Shipyards, along with ONEX.

The American bid highlights the geopolitical significance the US attributes to the area.

The second is that of Goldair, the Copelouzos Group and France’s Bolloré, which each hold an equal share in the consortium. Copelouzos is already present in Alexandroupoli, where it is constructing an electricity production unit.

The third consortium expected to make a bid for the port is South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki Limited. This comprises Germany’s Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Ivan Savvidis’ Belterra Investments Ltd and France’s Terminal Link SAS.