Updated coronavirus alert map shows 15 regions in code orange

Only one of Greece’s 74 regional units have been designated as being at the highest coronavirus alert level, according to the updated map published by the Civil Protection Secretariat on Friday, though 15 regions are just one level below, in code orange.

Implemented at the start of the month in a bid to facilitate the management of the coronavirus pandemic, the new alert system outlines four levels based on the rate of transmission of the virus in any given area: 1) green indicating a state of preparedness; 2) yellow for monitoring; 3) orange for increased monitoring, and 4) red for a state of increased risk.

Kozani in northern Greece is the only region in the country on red alert, after cases there have been rising at alarming levels in recent days, prompting a lockdown that went into effect on Friday.

However, 15 regions are on orange alert, meaning that the progression of the coronavirus is being monitored closely and contained with a series of less disruptive restrictions. These are Attica and its islands, Achaia, Ioannina, Iraklio in Crete, Karditsa, Kastoria, Kea, Lesvos, Mykonos, Pella, Samos, Santorini, Trikala and Zakynthos.