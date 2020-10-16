Greek FM starts Yerevan visit, lays wreath at Armenian Genocide memorial

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was in Yerevan on Friday and laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial before embarking on a series of official meetings.

“We will never forget, never again!” Dendias said in a tweet, posting a photograph of the wreath-laying ceremony.

Dendias was “warmly welcomed” to Yerevan by his counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, with the two officials reaffirming “strong ties and excellent relations between the two countries,” the Greek Foreign Ministry tweeted.

During talks that followed, Dendias and Mnatsakanyan were expected to discuss recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh and in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as cooperation between Greece and Armenia within the context of tripartite partnership mechnanisms.

Dendias will also be meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, before being received by President Armen Sarkissian.