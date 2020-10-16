‘The 3 Musketeers’ of sports enjoy a night out in Athens

Three top-flight Greek athletes met for a night out in Athens, basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed in a post on social media on Thursday.

“What did I get myself into,” the 25-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward quipped on Instagram, posting a photograph of himself, tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas and pole-vault champion Emmanouil Karalis – described in the post as “the 3 Musketeers” – mixing cocktails at a luxurious seaside resort near Athens.

Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo is in Greece on a visit after wrapping up the NBA season in Orlando, Florida, while Tsitsipas, who also lives abroad, is in the country resting and recovering from an injury after distinguishing himself at Roland Garros, where he qualified to the semifinals before being knocked out by Novak Djokovic.

The pair met up with 20-year-old Athens-based Karalis, a champion pole-vaulter with a world record in the youth category.