Drug hauls in Thesprotia and on Lesvos

Three foreign nationals faced a prosecutor in Thesprotia, northern Greece, on Friday, following their arrest on Thursday night in connection with a haul of more than 30 kilograms of cannabis.



The three men were caught by border guards late on Thursday while sneaking through a forest in the region of Sitaina with rucksacks containing a total of 39 packages of cannabis weighing 31.7 kilos.



They also face charges of entering the country illegally, according to police sources, who did not determine the suspects’ nationalities.



Separately, coast guard officers on Lesvos detained a 31-year-old foreign national on Friday, following an inspection on a ferry that had just arrived at the eastern Aegean island from Piraeus.



The inspection turned up more than half a kilo of hashish that had been concealed in six packages resembling chocolate bars.



The drugs were detected by a sniffer dog and then laboratory tests confirmed the substance to be cannabis.