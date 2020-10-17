Kozani goes under lockdown as infections hit new record

People stand in line in a central square in Kozani, northern Greece, waiting to be tested for Covid-19 by staff of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on the first day of a two-week lockdown for the regional unit. Meanwhile EODY announced a new record in daily infections, 508, along with eight new deaths, bringing the nationwide total of cases to 24,450 and the death toll to 490. Of the new cases, 227 were in Attica, which, however, is not yet at risk of a new lockdown, according to experts, with 63 in Thessaloniki. Outbreaks in the northwestern city of Ioannina are of concern to epidemiologists as is an increase in Covid-related deaths. [Dimitris Stravou/ANA-MPA]