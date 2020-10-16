ATHEX: Mid-caps get to save the day for index

The recovery of blue chips at Athinon Avenue appeared short-lived on Friday, as both the large-cap index and the banks index had returned to negative territory by the end of the week’s last session, possibly in response to the conclusions of the European Summit in Brussels. However, most mid-caps held their ground to ensure the benchmark saw an end to its four-day losing streak.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 620.18 points, adding 0.15% to Thursday’s 619.26 points. On a weekly basis it declined 4.80%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.07% to close at 1,461.77 points, although mid-caps expanded 0.20%.

The banks index slipped 0.03% on the 1.62% decline of Piraeus Bank. Alpha earned 0.61%, while Eurobank and National stayed put.

Ellaktor outperformed, soaring 7.13%, as Motor Oil gave up 2.38%.

In total 56 stocks posted gains, 41 took losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 51.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s €51.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 1.26% to 44.10 points.