Germany open to local exports

Germany offers major opportunities for Greek exports, and is already the second largest market for Greek products.

From 2015 to 2019 there was a 17.4% jump in Greek exports to Germany, whose value came to 2.3 billion euros last year against €1.9 billion in 2015. Greece is also 41st in the chart of countries that supply Germany.

The opportunities for Greek exports – which in some cases have strengthened due to the pandemic – were the topic of the fourth “Doing Business in Germany” webinar, titled “Covid-19 Challenges and Opportunities.” It was organized by Enterprise Greece in cooperation with Greece’s Office of Economic and Commercial Affairs in Berlin.

The webinar came to the conclusion that, during the pandemic, the food and drink sector achieved an increase in sales both at stores and online of 33.3%. It also showed that German consumers generally focus on quality and competitive prices, with particular demand for organic products. Greek companies were urged to work together to penetrate the German market more effectively.

The sector of construction and structural materials showed a 6% increase in sales to Germany, outperforming other markets. The German market typically places an emphasis on high added value, products’ certification through quality controls and the credibility of enterprises.

The webinar also revealed that the pandemic constitutes an opportunity for the sectors of information technology and telecommunications due to the new conditions created in the labor and household environment, as well as the digital transformation of corporations.

In order to draft a proper strategy to penetrate the German market, Greek enterprises will need to map it out in full and analyze its quality and quantity features, access to which is easy.

“Over the last few years the increase of Greek exports to Germany has been particularly significant, especially as regards food and drink. This particular market, being Europe’s largest economy, constitutes a strategic market for Greek exporting companies,” said Enterprise Greece governing board executive member Betty Alexandropoulou. “Our objective is to maintain this momentum and expand our export footprint in that country,” she added.