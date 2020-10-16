Aaron Harrison scores the winning triple for Olympiakos against Maccabi.

The two Greek teams in the Euroleague had a positive record after a double-fixture week, in which Olympiakos played two home games and won them, while Panathinaikos played one game and won another!

Olympiakos hosted Armani Milano on Wednesday and eased to an 86-75 win at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, forcing Armani’s first defeat in the tournament.

Then on Friday the Reds entertained Giannis Sfairopoulos’ Maccabi Tel Aviv, and have Aaron Harrison to thank for a buzzer-beating triple that won them the game with an 85-82 score.

Olympiakos, that has so far played all its four games in Greece, is on a 3-1 record, while Panathinaikos is on 2-2 after a strange week that may well become something of a norm in the Euroleague.

That was because the Greens flew to France to play Villeurbanne on Tuesday, only to find out the game was cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus at the French team. The Greens are now supposed to win the game by default.

Two days later Panathinaikos got some extra action for their travels, as it visited Barcelona to go down 97-89 in overtime. Despite leading by 11 points twice in the game, the Greens had to work hard to level things up in the end of regulation, but could not do the same in the extra five minutes.