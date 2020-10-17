NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

US Senators blast Turkey for S-400 test

Associated Press

TAGS: Diplomacy, US, Turkey

The top majority and minority leaders of the US Senate's Foreign Relations Committee have strongly condemned Turkey's testing Friday of its Russian-built S-400 air defense system.

Committee Chairman Jim Risch (R-Idaho) said that the test firing “is unacceptable behavior from a (NATO) ally” that put Turkey "beyond the pale" and called for sanctions: 

 

 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.