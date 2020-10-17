US Senators blast Turkey for S-400 test

Associated Press

The top majority and minority leaders of the US Senate's Foreign Relations Committee have strongly condemned Turkey's testing Friday of its Russian-built S-400 air defense system.

Committee Chairman Jim Risch (R-Idaho) said that the test firing “is unacceptable behavior from a (NATO) ally” that put Turkey "beyond the pale" and called for sanctions:

Turkey’s test of the Russian S-400 missile defense system is unacceptable behavior from a @NATO ally. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/VF9MleYnay pic.twitter.com/PF3HK8ZS3S — U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SenateForeign) October 16, 2020

The Committee's minority leader Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey) also condemned Turkey's action, saying that it is not deterred by the Trump Administration's "meek pleas." He called for "immediate" sanctions: