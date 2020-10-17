New Evros fence to be completed by April next year, PM says during on-site inspection

Construction of a new fence designed to stop undocumented migrants from slipping into Greece along its northeastern border with Turkey, demarcated by the Evros River, is expected to be completed by April next year, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a visit at the area of Ferres on Saturday.

“Building the Evros fence was the least we could do to secure the border and make the people of Evros feel more safe,” Mitsotakis said.

The 62.9-million-euro steel fence with barbed wire will be five meters high and have a total length of 27 kilometers. Eight elevated observatories will be constructed to be used by the Hellenic Army. The project, which is designed to also serve as anti-flood protection, has been undertaken by a consortium put together by four construction companies.

During a meeting with local officials, Mitsotakis also confirmed the hiring of 400 guards to patrol the border.

