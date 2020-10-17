NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

NATO criticizes Turkey over reported test of Russian S-400 missile system

YANNIS PALAIOLOGOS

TAGS: Turkey, Defense, Diplomacy

NATO has reacted to Turkey’s reported test of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft weapon system, urging Ankara to come up with “alternative solutions.”

“Any test of the S-400 air defense system by Turkey, if confirmed, would be regrettable,” a NATO diplomatic source told Kathimerini.

The source said that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly raised concerns over the consequences of Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400s, most recently with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Ankara on October 5. 

“The system can pose a risk to Allied aircraft and can affect relations among NATO allies. This is a national decision for Turkey to make, but the S-400 cannot be integrated into NATO’s air and missile defense system,” the source said.

“It is important Turkey continues to work with other allies to find alternative solutions.”

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.