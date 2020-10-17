NATO has reacted to Turkey’s reported test of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft weapon system, urging Ankara to come up with “alternative solutions.”

“Any test of the S-400 air defense system by Turkey, if confirmed, would be regrettable,” a NATO diplomatic source told Kathimerini.

The source said that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly raised concerns over the consequences of Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400s, most recently with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Ankara on October 5.

“The system can pose a risk to Allied aircraft and can affect relations among NATO allies. This is a national decision for Turkey to make, but the S-400 cannot be integrated into NATO’s air and missile defense system,” the source said.

“It is important Turkey continues to work with other allies to find alternative solutions.”