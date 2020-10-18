E-Kyklos debate on GD verdict
Online
The E-Kyklos think tank is holding an internet discussion on Monday themed “The Consequences of the Verdict on Golden Dawn: The Political Rights of the Condemned.”
The debate begins at 4 p.m. and features university professors and lawyers, including former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos, who will also moderate the discussion.
Online participation will be free at the ekyklos.gr website, on Facebook and on YouTube.