RES standoff between market and ministry

The green energy market is involved in a clash with Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis over the deficit of the Special Account for Renewable Energy Sources.



The bone of contention is the coverage of the 287.6-million-euro deficit by the end of the year so as to balance the account, which is a legal and European obligation of the country, but without upsetting future payments to RES producers.



The two sides are at odds over how the deficit was created, who is responsible for it and how it must be covered.