Greece: Turkey ‘the common denominator’ of regional problems

Athens has slammed Ankara’s “erratic reactions” to the conclusions of the European Council, describing Turkey as “the common denominator” of problems in the region.

“Turkey’s erratic reactions following the European Council meeting and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias’ visits to Armenia and Iraq, only serve to highlight internationally the impasse Turkey is at, due to its own choices,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Yennimatas said in a statement Saturday.

“As to its outrageous claim that it is the common denominator for resolving all the problems in the region, Turkey would do well to confirm this with the countries of the region, which probably rather feel that Turkey is the common denominator of their problems,” he said.