Police attacked outside Thessaloniki squat

Police in Thessaloniki on Saturday detained six people following a firebomb attack on a riot police unit that had been stationed close to a former squat known locally as Terra Incognita, which was raided in August.

According to police sources, a crowd of hooded youths lobbed several Molotov cocktails at the riot unit, damaging a parked car but causing no injuries.

The crowd dispersed and officers detained six people following a search of surrounding streets but released them shortly afterward as no evidence was found linking them to the attack.

In the August raid on the squat, police seized homemade explosive devices, jerry cans of fuel and gas canisters.