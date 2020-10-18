Funeral of journalist Delastik on Monday

The funeral of prominent left-wing journalist and commentator Giorgos Delastik, who wrote for Kathimerini among other Greek dailies over the course of his lengthy career, is to take place on Monday at the Ritsona crematorium, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Delastik died on Thursday morning at the age of 68. His op-eds for Kathimerini also appeared in Kathimerini English Edition, signed G.G. de Lastic.

Over the course of his career he also wrote for Rizospastis, Proti, To Paron, Eleftheria Larissas, Ethnos and the magazine Epikaira