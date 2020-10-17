Ninth nursing home suffers Covid-19 outbreak

A policeman stands outside a nursing home where elderly people have been found to be infected with Covid-19, in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, on Saturday. The Megalochari was evacuated and patients were taken to the Attiko Hospital. It was the ninth nursing home in Greece to confirm a coronavirus outbreak since the onset of the pandemic. As the number of cases topped the 500 daily mark for the first time on Friday, health authorities are concerned about a spike in infections among older citizens. Experts are concerned that the drop in temperatures could intensify the epidemiological trend. [AP]