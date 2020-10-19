Golden Dawn decisions due

The Athens court sentencing the leadership and members of Golden Dawn for running or belonging to a criminal organization is to consider today which of those sentences should be suspended and which convicts should go directly to prison.

Public prosecutor Adamantia Economou is on Monday expected to make her proposal to the court after which defense attorneys will have an opportunity to present their counterarguments. The court will then rule, most likely on Tuesday, on which terms will be suspended.

GD leader Nikos Michaloliakos and another five former MPs, including former party spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris and sitting MEP Ioannis Lagos, face 13-year prison terms.